Speaker Pelosi says the government will not be shut down

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:40 PM PT — Thursday, December 12, 2019

On Thursday, Congress members reportedly negotiated a tentative spending deal, which will keep the government funded and avoid a shutdown. The White House has yet to approve the estimated $1.4 trillion budget, but reports said the deal is expected to be finalized next week.

#MORE The deal includes 12 appropriations bills and resolves several contentious issues, including how to fund the border wall. — Greta Wall (@GretaLWall) December 12, 2019

The accord came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met with other lawmakers to negotiate a budget on Thursday.

Pelosi has insisted there won’t be a government shutdown. The House speaker said she hoped the lower chamber would reach a decision on the package of spending bills rather than resorting to a continuing resolution, which would delay negotiations and a potential shutdown.

Despite disagreements between Democrats and Republicans, she said lawmakers must remain determined to pass legislation as time is running out.

“We are not going to have a shutdown of government,” said Pelosi. “There’s nothing as dispositive of getting it done than the clock, because we have until the end of next week.”

Last year, lawmakers hit an impasse over government spending, in part because of the president’s push for border wall funding.