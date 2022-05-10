Trending

Speaker Pelosi: Republicans want to punish, control women

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Friday, April 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:05 AM PT – Tuesday, May 10, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused Republicans of trying to punish and control the rights of women. In a “Dear Colleague” letter on Monday, she made a series of claims in reaction to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion on abortion as Democrats face the pressure.

The House Speaker said Republicans are advancing extreme new laws adding contraception and in vitro fertilization will come under attack next. She mentioned that Democrats must advance a pro-abortion agenda and described the procedure as “the most intimate and personal decision a woman can make.”

 

On Monday, the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he took steps to set up a Wednesday vote to codify Roe v. Wade. He took to Twitter to note, “the Senate will vote on protecting one of the most fundamental freedoms that women have in this country: The freedom to choose whether or not to have an abortion.”

