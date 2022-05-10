Speaker Pelosi: Republicans want to punish, control women

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:05 AM PT – Tuesday, May 10, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused Republicans of trying to punish and control the rights of women. In a “Dear Colleague” letter on Monday, she made a series of claims in reaction to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion on abortion as Democrats face the pressure.

The House Speaker said Republicans are advancing extreme new laws adding contraception and in vitro fertilization will come under attack next. She mentioned that Democrats must advance a pro-abortion agenda and described the procedure as “the most intimate and personal decision a woman can make.”

The Republican assault on Roe v. Wade is a manifestation of their decades-long disrespect of women. Democrats respect women & their freedom. The House has passed the codification of Roe v. Wade & Democrats will never relent until reproductive rights are enshrined into law. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 3, 2022

On Monday, the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he took steps to set up a Wednesday vote to codify Roe v. Wade. He took to Twitter to note, “the Senate will vote on protecting one of the most fundamental freedoms that women have in this country: The freedom to choose whether or not to have an abortion.”