UPDATED 2:00 PM PT — Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Just when you thought Speaker Nancy Pelosi might be sending over the articles of impeachment to the Senate, there is word that the House may decide to go back and impeach President Donald Trump for new articles.

For more details we take you now to One America’s Neil W. McCabe at Capitol Hill for an impeachment update.



