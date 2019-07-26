Speaker Pelosi: I’m not running out the clock on impeachment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:43 AM PT — Friday, July 26, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to be more open to an impeachment inquiry, following Robert Mueller’s” testimony on Capitol Hill.

On Friday, reporters grilled Pelosi on whether she is running out the clock on impeachment ahead of the six week August recess after her party failed to obtain a game-changing soundbite from the former special counsel.

Pelosi denied the speculation and claimed she knows what she is doing handling the matter:

“No, I’m not trying to run out the clock. Let’s get sophisticated about this. Okay? We will proceed when we have what we need to proceed, not one day sooner. And everybody has the liberty and the luxury to espouse their own position and to criticize me for trying to go down the path in the most determined, positive way. Again, their advocacy for impeachment only gives me leverage. I have no complaint with what they are doing.”

Democrats have faced mounting criticism from within the party due to Pelosi’s slow yet measured approach to move on impeachment.