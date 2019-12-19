Speaker Pelosi delays sending articles to Senate

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:33 PM PT — Thursday, December 19, 2019

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi failed to give a timeline for when the Senate can expect the articles of impeachment. During a press conference Wednesday, just after the House voted to impeach the president, Pelosi deflected when asked if the Democrats were attempting to hold-up the senate trial.

The speaker didn’t give a time frame for naming impeachment managers who would represent the House in the trial, which would also delay the articles. Pelosi has claimed the hesitation is a way to insure the Senate conducts a bipartisan trial without simply discarding the case.

“So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us, so hopefully it will be fair,” she stated. “And once we see what that is, we’ll send our managers.”

.@SpeakerPelosi on impeachment process: "When we see what they have we'll know who and how many we'll send over." Full video here: https://t.co/7Iw5isKi7p pic.twitter.com/mtbGUebwiy — CSPAN (@cspan) December 19, 2019

Near the end of the conference Pelosi insisted the timing would be a joint decision between the House and the Senate. According to senior Democrat aides, however, it could take two weeks or more before the House takes steps to send the articles.