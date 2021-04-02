Speaker Pelosi calls for Rep. Gaetz’s termination amid sex-trafficking probe

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:10 AM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said if the allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) are true then he should be removed from his spot on the House Judiciary Committee. She commented on the investigation into sex-trafficking charges against Gaetz on Thursday.

Gaetz is facing accusations of engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and traveling with her across state lines. While he denies these claims and said the allegations stem from a bribery attempt by a federal official, Pelosi emphasized that if Gaetz is guilty his punishment would fall outside the jurisdiction of Congress.

“If in fact these allegations are true, of course being removed from the Judiciary Committee is the least that could be done,” she stated. “But again, I think from what we’ve heard so far this would be a matter for the (House) Ethics Committee.”

…and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation. No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets… — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 30, 2021

The speaker’s comments came after she received criticism for allowing Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) to remain on the House Intelligence Committee despite evidence of his long-standing relationship with a Chinese spy.