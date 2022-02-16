Spanish-Italian film ‘Alcarras’ wins Berlinale’s Golden Bear award for best film



Director Carla Simon reacts as she receives Golden Bear for Best Film for 'Alcarras' during the awards ceremony of the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) -Spanish director Carla Simon’s film “Alcarras,” the story of a family of Catalan smallholders facing eviction, won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear prize for best film, the festival’s jury head M. Night Shyamalan said on Wednesday.

Shyamalan praised “Alcarras,” a Spanish-Italian co-production, for marshalling strong performances from both child actors and actors in their 80s in the film, in which the Sole family is rent apart by the prospect of their peach trees’ being replaced by solar panels.

“I’d like to dedicate this shiny little bear to the small farmers who till the land every day so that we have food on our tables,” Simon said.

(Reporting by Thomas EscrittEditing by Chris Reese)