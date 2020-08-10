Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels ‘relatively well’



FILE PHOTO: Antonio Banderas in Dior poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard FILE PHOTO: Antonio Banderas in Dior poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

August 10, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, 60, said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and is in quarantine.

“I’d like to add that I’m feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible,” Banderas said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Ingrid Melander)