Spain’s Zarzuela Theatre cancels Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo’s performances in Madrid in may

February 26, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Ministry of Culture said on Wednesday it has canceled Placido Domingo’s performances at Madrid’s Zarzuela Theatre scheduled for May.

In a statement, the ministry said it had canceled the Spanish opera singer’s performance in the shows, on May 14 and 15, “in solidarity with women affected” by his alleged sexual misconduct.

The theater will still hold the shows, but without Domingo’s participation.

