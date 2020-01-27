Spain’s showed moderate growth at end of 2019: Economy Minister



FILE PHOTO: Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calvino arrives to attend the first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera FILE PHOTO: Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calvino arrives to attend the first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

January 27, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Indicators suggest the Spanish economy stabilized toward the end of 2019 after experiencing a summer slowdown, possibly linked to the uncertainty of Brexit, Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday.

“In the fourth quarter of the year, in autumn and winter, there was some stabilization, including, perhaps moderate growth, or acceleration of growth,” Calvino told state broadcaster RTVE.

“Everything points to a growth of around 2% (in 2019),” she added.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, writing by Ashifa Kassam)