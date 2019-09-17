Spain’s Sanchez to call opposition leaders on Tuesday to know if they support him as PM: TV



MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will call leaders of far-left Unidas Podemos, conservative People’s Party and center-right party Ciudadanos on Tuesday morning to know if they would back him to be confirmed as premier, public broadcast channel TVE said, citing a government source.

Sanchez’s Socialists won an election in April without enough seats to govern on their own, illustrating how politics in the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy have fragmented with the emergence of new parties.

(Reporting By Emma Pinedo; writing Jesús Aguado; editing by Ingrid Melander)