Spain’s overnight coronavirus death toll rises, total at 16,972

A woman kneels as she prays after Easter Sunday mass at a empty Santa Maria de Cana parish amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Spain, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez A woman kneels as she prays after Easter Sunday mass at a empty Santa Maria de Cana parish amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Spain, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

April 12, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus rose to 619 on Sunday from a nearly three-week low of 510 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, breaking a three-day streak of daily declines.

The country’s total death toll from the virus climbed to 16,972 from 16,353, the ministry said in a statement. Overall cases rose to 166,019 from 161,852.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen and Graham Keeley ; Editing by Andrei Khalip)