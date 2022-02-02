Spain’s January jobless rises from December to 3.12 million



February 2, 2022

(Reuters) – The number of people registering as jobless in Spain rose 0.55% in January from December, or by 17,173 people, leaving 3.12 million people out of work and breaking a 10-month streak of consecutive declines, Labour Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Still, the increase was the lowest reported in 25 years for January, a month when unemployment usually rises sharply as many temporary agricultural and hospitality contracts are ended.

Spain added 71,948 net jobs over the month, while the number of people supported by a state-backed furlough scheme edged 2.4% higher to 105,043, separate data from the Social Security Ministry showed.

(Reporting by Mariana Azevedo; Editing by Nathan Allen)