August 4, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s former king Juan Carlos went to the Dominican Republic after leaving his home country on Sunday, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

The once-popular, now scandal-ridden, former king has decided to leave the country to allow his son Felipe to rule untroubled, a palace statement said on Monday.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Ingrid Melander)