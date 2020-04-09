Spain’s finance minister says ‘good deal’ reached in Eurogroup



FILE PHOTO: Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calvino attends an European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron FILE PHOTO: Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calvino attends an European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

April 9, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s finance minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday a “good deal” was reached among European Union countries to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have reached a good deal in the Eurogroup, with a triple security network for workers, companies and states in the fight against Covid 19,” Calvino tweeted.

“We will continue working in common financial mechanisms for the economic recovery,” she added.

Spain had insisted in recent weeks on the need of a stronger EU economic response, including joint issuance of debt.

European Union countries on Thursday evening agreed the emergency credit lines from the euro zone’s bailout fund “will be available until COVID-19 crisis is over”, a draft of their deal read.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Chris Reese)