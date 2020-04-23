Spain’s death toll from coronavirus rises to 22,157



FILE PHOTO: A volunteer firefighter disinfects a Madrid's Emergency Service (SUMMA) ambulance after transfering a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez FILE PHOTO: A volunteer firefighter disinfects a Madrid's Emergency Service (SUMMA) ambulance after transfering a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

April 23, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish health ministry said on Thursday that 440 people died from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, which brought total fatalities to 22,157.

That was slightly higher than the previous day when 435 people died. The number of diagnosed cases rose to 213,024 from 208,389 the day before.

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Inti Landauro and Andrew Cawthorne)