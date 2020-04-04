Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll falls for second day in row



Municipal police officers wearing face masks check a car on Gran Via street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera Municipal police officers wearing face masks check a car on Gran Via street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

April 4, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus rose to 11,744 on Saturday from 10,935 the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, though it was the second straight second day in which the daily number of new deaths had fallen.

A total of 809 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours, down from 932 in the previous period, the figures showed.

The total number of registered infections rose to 124,736 on Saturday from 117,710 on Friday, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Jessica Jones Editing by Mark Heinrich)