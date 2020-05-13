Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll at 184 on Wednesday



A passenger wearing a protective face mask walks at a baggage claim area upon arriving at Adolfo Suarez Barajas Airport, after Spanish government announced that from May 15th all people entering Spain will have to go under quarantine for two weeks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez A passenger wearing a protective face mask walks at a baggage claim area upon arriving at Adolfo Suarez Barajas Airport, after Spanish government announced that from May 15th all people entering Spain will have to go under quarantine for two weeks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus inched up on Wednesday to 184 fatalities from 176 on Tuesday, the country’s health ministry said.

The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,104, while the overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 228,691 from 228,030 the prior day.

