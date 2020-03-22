Spain’s coronavirus deaths surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000: reports



Coronavirus patients arrive at a military hospital set up at the IFEMA conference centre in Madrid, Spain, March 21, 2020. Picture taken March 21, 2020. Comunidad de Madrid/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared to 1,720 on Sunday from 1,326 the day before, according to multiple media outlets citing the latest health data.

The number of registered cases in the country rose to 28,572 on Sunday from 24,926 in the previous tally announced on Saturday, the reports added.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Catherine Evans)