Spain’s coronavirus death toll climbs by 138 on Friday: health ministry



A medical worker in full protective gear works on a computer at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera A medical worker in full protective gear works on a computer at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

May 15, 2020

(Reuters) – Spain’s death toll from coronavirus registered its lowest increase since Monday as health authorities registered 138 new fatalities on Friday, the health ministry reported.

The overall coronavirus death toll rose to 27,459 on Friday, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 230,183 cases from 229,540 on Thursday, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Angus MacSwan)