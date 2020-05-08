Spain’s coronavirus daily death tolls rises again on Friday



A social distancing marker is seen on the platform of a metro station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera A social distancing marker is seen on the platform of a metro station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

May 8, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus rose to 229 on Friday, up from 213 on the previous day, the health ministry reported.

Overall deaths rose to 26,299 from 26,070 on Thursday and the number of diagnosed cases rose to 222,857 up from 221,447 the day before, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen)