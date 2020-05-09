Spain’s coronavirus daily death tolls falls to 179 on Saturday



People practice outdoor activities along Paseo de la Castellana avenue after Madrid's local authorities allowed some streets only for pedestrian use during weekends and festivity days amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez People practice outdoor activities along Paseo de la Castellana avenue after Madrid's local authorities allowed some streets only for pedestrian use during weekends and festivity days amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

May 9, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 179 on Saturday, down from 229 on the previous day, the health ministry reported.

Overall deaths rose to 26,478 from 26,299 on Friday and the number of diagnosed cases rose to 223,578 from 222,857 the day before, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Jessica Jones and Nathan Allen; Editing by Catherine Evans)