Spain’s coronavirus cases surpass 10,000, death toll rises to 491



People wearing protective face masks walk outside a hospital during the partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera People wearing protective face masks walk outside a hospital during the partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

March 17, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s tally of coronavirus cases surpassed 10,000 on Tuesday and the number of fatalities rose to 491, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country’s health emergency center.

He said the number of cases rose to 11,178 on Tuesday up from a previous tally of 9,161 cases on Monday.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Jesus Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro)