Spain’s confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 700,000

September 24, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s cumulative tally of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by over 10,650 on Thursday from the previous day to reach 704,209, health ministry data showed.

That included 3,471 cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours, but these daily figures tend to end up much higher after retroactive updates of the infection tally, having exceeded 10,000 cases per day for most of last week.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 31,118, up from 31,034 reported on Wednesday. Daily deaths are now around their highest levels since early May, but are well below the late March record of nearly 900.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Andrei Khalip)