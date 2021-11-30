Spain’s Cabify plans online grocery delivery in Latin America in 2022



MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish ride-hailing app Cabify will begin offering grocery deliveries in its Latin American markets next year after debuting the service in Spain a month ago, Lucia Chavarri, the vice president of new business, said on Monday.

“We will launch our Cabify Super service next year in Latin America,” Chavarri told reporters at an event celebrating the multi-mobility company’s 10th anniversary, saying the move made sense amid a pandemic-fueled boom in quick e-commerce.

The service, which allows users to place orders from nearby partnered supermarkets, is likely to land in the first Latin American market in the first half of 2022, a source within the company told Reuters.

The company operates in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. It did not specify in which market it would launch first.

A new crop of startups has sought to consolidate market share in the sector, including Turkey-based Getir and Berlin-based Gorillas, both of which have expanded across borders.

Ride-hailing apps are moving into that line of business to compete with meal-delivery app services such as Glovo. European rival Gett is also set to arrive to Spain in 2022.

