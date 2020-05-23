Spain to reopen to international tourism from July: PM Sanchez



FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows tourists on the beach of Son Matias, August 19, 2017, and the beach empty during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Magaluf, Mallorca, Spain April 9, 2020. REUTERS//File Photo FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows tourists on the beach of Son Matias, August 19, 2017, and the beach empty during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Magaluf, Mallorca, Spain April 9, 2020. REUTERS//File Photo

May 23, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain will reopen to international tourism from July, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

The country is emerging from one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns, implemented on March 14.

