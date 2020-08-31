Spain reports more than 23,000 new virus cases since Friday



FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers wearing protective masks push a patient on a stretcher near the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Madrid, Spain August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

August 31, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain has registered more than 23,000 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference on Monday, suggesting the infection rate had declined slightly from a peak reached the previous week.

Health ministry data showed 2,489 new cases were diagnosed in the past 24 hours, while the cumulative total of cases since the onset of the pandemic hit 462,858.

Five people died in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 29,094, the data showed.

The latest statistics could be modified in future as Spain retroactively adjusts its daily data.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip)