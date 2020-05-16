Spain reports 102 coronavirus deaths overnight, lowest in eight weeks



FILE PHOTO - A passenger wearing protective garments arrives at the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport from London, after the Spanish government announced that from May 15th all people entering the country will have to go under quarantine for two weeks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

May 16, 2020

(Reuters) – Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus was 102 on Saturday, the health ministry said, marking the lowest 24-hour rise since mid March.

The cumulative death toll rose to 27,563, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 230,698 on Saturday from 230,183 on Friday, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Nathan Allen)