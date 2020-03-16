Spain mulls border closures to fight coronavirus, says Interior Minister



A commuter leans on the door of a subway car at an almost empty Atocha train station at rush hour during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

March 16, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Closing Spain’s borders is among the options under consideration to help stem the coronavirus outbreak, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told radio station Cadena Ser on Monday.

Marlaska said he would discuss the potential border closure alongside other measures with fellow EU ministers.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Emma Pinedo; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Emma Pinedo)