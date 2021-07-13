Spain adds 43,960 COVID-19 cases, surpasses 4 million total



FILE PHOTO: People sit after they received a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as the country extends vaccination to curb surge among population under 30, in Madrid, Spain, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho FILE PHOTO: People sit after they received a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as the country extends vaccination to curb surge among population under 30, in Madrid, Spain, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain reported on Tuesday 43,960 new coronavirus infections, surpassing 4 million cases since the pandemic began as the more contagious Delta variant drives a surge among unvaccinated young people.

The nationwide 14-day infection rate reached nearly 437 cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, up from 368 cases a day earlier, health ministry data showed. Among 20-29 year olds, that figure climbed to 1,421 per 100,000.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip)