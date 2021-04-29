Trending

SpaceX launches 60 additional Starlink satellites into orbit

The US satellite SpaceX Starlink 5 is seen in the night passing in the sky above Svendborg on South Funen, Denmark, on April 21, 2020. - SpaceX is scheduled to launch Falcon 9 for the 7th mission of the constellation of networked satellites known as Starlink, on April 22, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST from the NASAs Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

The US satellite SpaceX Starlink 5 is seen in the night passing in the sky above Svendborg on South Funen, Denmark, on April 21, 2020. (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:20 PM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2021

SpaceX has continued to expand its internet service after the company successfully placed more Starlink satellites into orbit. On Wednesday night, the company launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, which sent up 60 additional satellites.

The weight of the payload is the heaviest SpaceX has ever launched, with each satellite weighing over 550 pounds. This marked the company’s 27th Starlink mission, which so far has deployed over 1,500 satellites into space.

MORE NEWS: Controversial N.Y. Nuclear Power Plant To Cease Operation Friday

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE