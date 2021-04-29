SpaceX launches 60 additional Starlink satellites into orbit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:20 PM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2021

SpaceX has continued to expand its internet service after the company successfully placed more Starlink satellites into orbit. On Wednesday night, the company launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, which sent up 60 additional satellites.

Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/xiqbY1Bviw — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 29, 2021

The weight of the payload is the heaviest SpaceX has ever launched, with each satellite weighing over 550 pounds. This marked the company’s 27th Starlink mission, which so far has deployed over 1,500 satellites into space.