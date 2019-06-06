SpaceX crew dismisses setbacks which could postpone mission

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:01 AM PT — Thursday, June 6, 2019

NASA’ s first SpaceX astronauts are looking forward to their mission despite a series of setbacks, which could postpone their Maiden launch.

The pilots of the Crew Dragon Capsule, which is scheduled to fly to the International Space Station later this year, shrugged off the “glitches as normal occurrences.”

“This is part of the process. And, and so it’s not surprising that it’s happened. We all wish that we haven’t had some of these issues, but they do happen and as long as you’ve got a good process, a good team put together, you can get through them.”

— Mike Hopkins, astronaut

The Crew Dragon experienced a successful unmanned launch in March, but a second test in April uncovered issues with the spacecraft’s emergency thrusters. NASA may choose to postpone the trip to 2020 if these problems are not resolved.