SpaceX adds 52 more satellites to Starlink network

UPDATED 7:24 AM PT – Wednesday, August 10, 2022

SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into the Earth’s orbit. On Tuesday night, the space company launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 52 satellites from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 52 Starlink satellites to orbit → https://t.co/X0rgy0YCwu https://t.co/nlmXUeHi38 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 10, 2022

SpaceX confirmed the deployment of the satellites less than 15-minutes after the launch occurred. This was their 21st Starlink mission this year. In total, Elon Musk’s company has now surpassed 3,000 Starlink satellites successfully launched into orbit.

This mission further boosts the ability of broadband service to hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. For instance, having started with a beta trial of 45 Starlinks last year, Coconino County in Arizona has now connected 150 homes as part of an effort to bring high-speed broadband internet to Navajo Nation students. That’s according to SpaceX.