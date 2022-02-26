S&P lowers Russia’s foreign currency rating to ‘BB+’



(Reuters) – Rating agency S&P said on Friday it lowered Russia’s long-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings to ‘BB+/B’ from ‘BBB-/A-3’ and local currency ratings to ‘BBB-/A-3’ from ‘BBB/A-2’.

The sanctions announced on Russia could have significant direct and second-round effects on its economic and foreign trade activity, and financial stability, S&P said.

