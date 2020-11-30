S&P Global in advanced talks to acquire IHS Markit for about $44 billion: WSJ

November 30, 2020

(Reuters) – S&P Global Inc is in advanced talks to buy IHS Markit Ltd for about $44 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/s-p-global-in-advanced-talks-to-buy-ihs-markit-for-about-44-billion-11606697244?mod=latest_headlines on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which at that price would be the largest of the year, could be announced as soon as Monday, the report added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)