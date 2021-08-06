S&P Global downgrades China Evergrande, subsidiaries



FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

August 6, 2021

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – S&P Global has downgraded the ratings of heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, citing an escalating risk of non-payment of debt.

S&P downgraded Evergrande and subsidiaries Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd and Tianji Holding Ltd to “CCC” from “B-” and lowered the long-term issue rating on U.S. dollar notes issued by Evergrande and guaranteed by Tianji to “CCC-” from “CCC+”, the agency said in a statement on Thursday evening.

