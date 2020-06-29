Wall Street opens higher on hopes of stimulus, rebound



FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

June 29, 2020

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday following a selloff last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 136.90 points, or 0.55%, to 25,152.45 at the open. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 9.54 points, or 0.32%, at 3,018.59, while the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 14.50 points, or 0.15%, to 9,771.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)