Wall Street falls at open as weekly jobless claims surge



FILE PHOTO: A trader wearing a mask reacts at the closing bell, on the first day of in person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: A trader wearing a mask reacts at the closing bell, on the first day of in person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

December 10, 2020

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as a jump in weekly jobless claims suggested a stalling recovery in the labor market, while negotiations over fresh economic stimulus dragged on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 114.73 points, or 0.38%, to 39,954.08 at the opening bell. The S&P 500 fell 19.11 points, or 0.52%, to 3,653.71, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.80 points, or 0.80%, to 12,240.15.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)