Southwest supports union push for second airline bailout, CEO says



FILE PHOTO: Air travelers wear face masks waiting to board a Southwest Airlines flight as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at Oakland International airport in Oakland, California, U.S., April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Air travelers wear face masks waiting to board a Southwest Airlines flight as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at Oakland International airport in Oakland, California, U.S., April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

July 31, 2020

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Southwest Airlines <LUV.N> supports union efforts to convince lawmakers to extend the $32 billion U.S. payroll support program for airlines, airports and contractors set to expire in September, for another six months, Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in a video message to employees.

“We’re in lock step with our industry organization – Airlines For America – in support of the labor unions’ efforts,” Kelly said in the message, which was viewed by Reuters.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)