Southwest says recent mechanics’ disruption costing millions weekly

March 5, 2019

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co’s Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on Tuesday that the recent disruption caused by its mechanics union is costing the company millions of dollars a week in lost revenues and millions of dollars in additional costs related to flight cancellations and delays.

Southwest and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, which represents some 2,400 mechanics at the low-cost carrier, have been in contract negotiations since 2012.

In a lawsuit filed in Texas, Southwest asked a federal judge to order a halt to what it called an unlawful job action by the union.

Separately, Kelly said Southwest could add 500 more Boeing Co 737 aircraft to its fleet as it considers adding new destinations in North and South America in coming years.

Kelly was speaking at a J.P. Morgan conference in New York.

Southwest will soon begin flying to Hawaii from California, as part of the budget-friendly carrier’s push to boost leisure travel from the West Coast, an executive said last week.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)