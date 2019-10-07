Southwest pilots sue Boeing alleging over $100 million in lost wages from 737 MAX grounding



October 7, 2019

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Boeing Co <BA.N> alleging that the grounding of the planemaker’s 737 MAX aircraft has caused over $100 million in lost wages.

SWAPA, which represents over 10,000 pilots at Southwest Airlines <LUV.N>, said it filed the lawsuit in the District Court of Dallas County, Texas.

