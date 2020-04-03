Southwest expects talks on U.S. payroll grant terms over next several days



FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

April 3, 2020

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co <LUV.N> said on Friday it has applied for U.S. payroll grants but cannot disclose details as the next several days could involve conversations on the terms of any agreement.

In a statement, Southwest said its goal is to evaluate all possible sources of capital that will help protect its employees and the company’s “healthy footing,” with payroll support one option under consideration.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)