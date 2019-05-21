Southwest Airlines’ mechanics union accepts contract agreement



FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines jet waits on the tarmac at Denver International Airport in Denver January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co’s mechanics union said on Tuesday it had voted to ratify a tentative contract agreement with the company, ending seven years of labor negotiations.

In a statement on its website, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association said about 95 percent of its members had voted to accept the agreement, which includes significant pay increases and headcount protections.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Susan Thomas)