Southern Ariz. hit with extreme weather

UPDATED 11:45 AM PT — Tuesday, September 24, 2019

It was a rare site in Willco, Arizona when a tornado touched down for the first time in five years. Cell phone video captured that incident Monday night. Luckily, officials say the tornado only lasted for a few minutes.

Video of possible tornado in WilCo. Courtesy of Denise Betak. Permission to use video. pic.twitter.com/GL2DIZzJtO — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) July 4, 2018

Meanwhile, the state continues to be hit with more extreme weather. The storm, which is a remnant of Hurricane Lorena, is also bringing high winds, heavy rains and hail.

Several cities have seen intense flooding with flash flood advisories in effect as of Tuesday morning. Many drivers have been stranded in flood waters, forcing emergency crews to rescue them from their vehicles. However, no injuries have been reported.

As for damage, several power lines are down with houses and structures damaged by the high winds and water. Officials say the storm is expected to last through Thursday.