South Korea’s top court orders review of ex-president Park’s graft case

August 29, 2019

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s Supreme Court on Thursday overturned part of a ruling that sent former President Park Geun-hye to prison on corruption charges, citing procedural problems.

The court sent the case back to the appellate Seoul High Court, which had sentenced Park to 25 years in prison in a case arising from a far-reaching corruption scandal that toppled her from power in 2017.

The court is delivering its ruling on the corruption case that also involves Samsung Group’s de facto chief Jay Y. Lee.

