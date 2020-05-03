South Korea to relax social distancing rules further starting May 6



FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a department store in Seoul, South Korea April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

May 3, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will further relax social distancing rules starting on May 6, allowing a phased reopening of businesses, as the nation has largely managed to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday.

The government “will allow businesses to resume at facilities in phases that had remained closed up until now, and also allow gatherings and events to take place assuming they follow disinfection guidelines,” he told a televised meeting of government officials.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Jane Wardell)