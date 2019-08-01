South Korea says remains wide apart over trade dispute with Japan: News1



South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) meets her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, August 1, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) meets her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, August 1, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

August 1, 2019

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Seoul and Tokyo remained wide apart over a trade dispute after the two sides held ministerial talks in Bangkok, News1 reported.

“There is still considerable gap between the two sides,” an identified foreign ministry official told reporters, News1 said. “There is no major change in Japan’s stance,” he said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Thursday in Bangkok, hoping to defuse escalating tensions between the two countries over Japan’s tighter export controls.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)