South Korea reports triple-digit rise in coronavirus cases in six days: KCDA



FILE PHOTO: Visitors wearing masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fill out a form which is mandatory to get into a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji FILE PHOTO: Visitors wearing masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fill out a form which is mandatory to get into a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

October 13, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported 102 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, marking a triple-digit increase in six days, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday.

Daily infections had fallen largely into the double-digit range in the past two weeks, which led the government to relax some rules on social distancing this week.

