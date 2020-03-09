South Korea reports 96 new coronavirus cases, total 7,478



A South Korean soldier sprays disinfectants at an apartment complex which is under cohort isolation after mass infection of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reported in Daegu, South Korea, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

March 9, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported 96 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the country’s total infections to 7,478, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The updated numbers added to the 69 recorded earlier in the day, showing the rate of increase slowed to its lowest in 11 days.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Alex Richardson)