South Korea reports 93 new coronavirus cases, for total of 7,134: Yonhap



FILE PHOTO: A South Korean solider sprays disinfectant at the herbal medicine market street amid the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: A South Korean solider sprays disinfectant at the herbal medicine market street amid the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

March 8, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea on Sunday reported 93 new coronavirus cases from late Saturday, for a total of 7,134 in the country, Yonhap news agency reported, citing health officials.

The increase in cases was lower than the same period a day before, though health officials have warned that numbers could fluctuate as more tests are processed.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)